U.S. Stocks End Mixed Amid Oil Rally, Weak Data

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NEW YORK, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks finished mixed on Monday as investors digested major oil producers' decision to cut output, while parsing a slew of weak U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.00 points, or 0.98 percent, to 33,601.15. The S&P 500 increased 15.20 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,124.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.46 points, or 0.27 percent, to 12,189.45.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with energy and health care up 4.

91 percent and 1.08 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest. Real estate dipped 0.95 percent, the worst-performing group.

Energy-related stocks rallied after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Sunday unexpectedly announced crude output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day from May.

Meanwhile, the markets were weighed by data showing economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in March for the fifth consecutive month.

