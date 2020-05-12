UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Mixed As More States Restart Economic Activity Jmb/hs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US stocks end mixed as more states restart economic activity jmb/hs

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished mixed Monday as markets weigh hopes about reopening the economy against worries over coronavirus cases and the damage already inflicted by the shutdowns.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,221.99, down 0.5 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 9,192.34, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended essentially flat at 2,930.19.

Related Topics

Stocks Market Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

10 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

1 hour ago

UAE underlines commitment to fighting COVID-19, pr ..

2 hours ago

Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 5,381, 680 new case ..

2 hours ago

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.