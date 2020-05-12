US stocks end mixed as more states restart economic activity jmb/hs

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished mixed Monday as markets weigh hopes about reopening the economy against worries over coronavirus cases and the damage already inflicted by the shutdowns.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,221.99, down 0.5 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 9,192.34, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended essentially flat at 2,930.19.