U.S. Stocks End Mixed As Wall Street Awaits July Jobs Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday as Wall Street awaited a highly-anticipated monthly U.S. jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.68 points, or 0.26 percent, to 32,726.82. The S&P 500 decreased 3.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,151.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 52.42 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,720.58.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with consumer discretionary and technology up 0.54 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest. Energy shed 3.59 percent, the worst-performing group.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that the nation's initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, increased by 6,000 to 260,000 in the week ending July 30. The reading was near the highest level since November and signaled a softening in the U.S. labor market as the economy slows.

