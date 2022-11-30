UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks End Mixed As Wall Street Awaits Powell's Speech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

U.S. stocks end mixed as Wall Street awaits Powell's speech

NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- U.S. stocks finished mixed on Tuesday, ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 3.07 points, or 0.01 percent, to 33,852.53. The S&P 500 decreased 6.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,957.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 65.72 points, or 0.

59 percent, to 10,983.78.

Six of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sector ended in red, with technology and utilities down 0.98 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Real estate rose 1.71 percent, the best-performing group.

Powell is set to speak on the outlook for the U.S. economy, inflation and the labor market at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Technology Powell Brookings Stocks Market Event Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

39 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

2 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.