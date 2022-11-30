(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- U.S. stocks finished mixed on Tuesday, ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 3.07 points, or 0.01 percent, to 33,852.53. The S&P 500 decreased 6.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,957.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 65.72 points, or 0.

59 percent, to 10,983.78.

Six of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sector ended in red, with technology and utilities down 0.98 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Real estate rose 1.71 percent, the best-performing group.

Powell is set to speak on the outlook for the U.S. economy, inflation and the labor market at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday.