U.S. Stocks End Mixed In Choppy Trading

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

U.S. stocks end mixed in choppy trading

NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :-- U.S. stocks finished mixed in volatile trading on Monday as investors continued to weigh the Federal Reserve's future policy path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.96 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 33,517.65, erasing a nearly 305-point gain earlier in the session. The S&P 500 decreased 2.99 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,892.09.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 66.36 points, or 0.63 percent, to 10,635.65.

Six of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with health care and consumer staples down 1.66 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Technology rose 1.09 percent, the best performing group.

The above market reactions came after a strong market rally on Wall Street, which saw the Dow jump over 700 points on Friday, as rate hike concerns eased.

