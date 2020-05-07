UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Mostly Down As Rally Shows Signs Of Fatigue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US stocks end mostly down as rally shows signs of fatigue

New York, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly lower Wednesday as oil prices fell and fresh US labor data showed another spike in joblessness.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,664.64, down 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent to 2,848.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.5 percent at 8,854.39.

Related Topics

Oil Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

6 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

21 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

36 minutes ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.