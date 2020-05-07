US stocks end mostly down as rally shows signs of fatigue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly lower Wednesday as oil prices fell and fresh US labor data showed another spike in joblessness.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,664.64, down 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent to 2,848.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.5 percent at 8,854.39.