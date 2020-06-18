UrduPoint.com
US Stocks End Mostly Down On Valuation Worries, Dow -0.7%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

US stocks end mostly down on valuation worries, Dow -0.7%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Dow and S&P 500 both fell Wednesday as markets monitored increased coronavirus cases amid worries US stocks are overvalued.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,119.13, down 0.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent at 3,113.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 9,910.53.

