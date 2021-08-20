US stocks end nearly flat after choppy session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks ended a choppy session little changed Thursday as markets weighed better employment data against global growth worries.

Americans filed 348,000 new unemployment claims, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended August 14, fewer than expected and bringing the total closer to the pre-pandemic level, before Covid-19 forced nationwide business closures that caused millions of layoffs.

But stocks remained under pressure following two straight declines, with analysts pointing to worries over the impact of the virus's Delta variant on economic activity.

The variant "risks slowing, but not derailing, the recovery," said Oxford Economics, which predicted authorities would focus on vaccine diffusion and "resort to harsh restrictions only if there is a huge spike in severe Covid cases." The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.

2 percent to 34,894.12.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,405.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 percent to 14,541.79.

Petroleum-linked equities had an ugly session, falling with oil prices as climbing virus cases raise doubts about crude demand. ConocoPhillips, Chevron and ExxonMobil all lost at least two percent.

Among individual companies, Macy's jumped 19.2 percent after lifting its sales and profit forecast for the year following a strong second quarter as customers returned to stores.

The department store also unveiled a plan to showcase Toys "R" Us merchandise in 400 US Macy's stores.

Robinhood Markets plunged 10.3 percent following its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. The trading platform announced a hefty quarterly loss and offered a tepid outlook for the upcoming period.

jmb/cs