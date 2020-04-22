US stocks end sharply down for 2nd straight day, Dow -2.7%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled for a second straight session Tuesday as worries about chaos in the oil market overshadowed progress in Washington on additional relief for small businesses.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,019.71, down 2.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 3.1 percent to 2,736.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 3.5 percent to 8,263.23.