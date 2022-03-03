UrduPoint.com

US Stocks End Sharply Higher, Shrugging Off Latest Oil Price Jump

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

New York, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped Wednesday, shrugging off worries about higher oil prices as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a patient approach to hiking interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 33,891.35, up 1.8 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent to 4,386.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.6 percent to 13,752.02.

