US stocks end sharply higher, shrugging off latest oil price jump

New York, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped Wednesday, shrugging off worries about higher oil prices as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a patient approach to hiking interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 33,891.35, up 1.8 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent to 4,386.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.6 percent to 13,752.02.