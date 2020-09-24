UrduPoint.com
US Stocks End Sharply Lower, Dow -1.9%, Nasdaq -3.0%

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

US stocks end sharply lower, Dow -1.9%, Nasdaq -3.0%

New York, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled Wednesday as a September selloff resumed amid worries over a coronavirus second wave and an increasingly contentious US presidential election.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.9 percent at 26,764.25.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 2.4 percent to 3,236.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 3.0 percent to 10,632.99.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

