US stocks end sharply lower, Dow -2.3%, Nasdaq -4.1%

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished sharply lower, with large tech shares suffering another drubbing in a broadening sell-off that also hit energy and financial companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.

3 percent, or around 630 points, to close at 27,500.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.8 percent to 3,331.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 4.1 percent to 10,847.69. The Nasdaq has declined 10 percent in the last three sessions after hitting the last in a series of records on September 2.