US Stocks End Sharply Lower, Dow -2.8%, Nasdaq -5.0%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

US stocks end sharply lower, Dow -2.8%, Nasdaq -5.0%

New York, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks suffered steep declines Thursday, giving back some of the gains from a torrid August as investors took profits amid worries about bubble-like valuations.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led the market lower following a sell-off in tech shares, ending at 11,458.

10, down 5.0 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.8 percent to 28,289.17, while the broad based S&P 500 tumbled 3.5 percent to 3,454.88.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

