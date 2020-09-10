UrduPoint.com
US Stocks End Up After Three Down Days, Dow +1.6%, Nasdaq +2.7%

US stocks end up after three down days, Dow +1.6%, Nasdaq +2.7%

New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rebounded Wednesday following three losing sessions, with large technology companies back on the upswing after a pullback.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was at 11,141.

56, up 2.7 percent. The index had shed 10 percent in the prior three days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6 percent to 27,940.67, while the broad-based S&P 500 jumped 2.0 percent to 3,399.06.

