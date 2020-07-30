US stocks end up as Fed keeps accommodative stance

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher Wednesday as the Federal Reserve again stressed that it would maintain its highly accommodative stance and keep interest rates at zero until the economy recovers.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,541.97, up 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent to 3,258.60 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.4 percent to 10,542.94.