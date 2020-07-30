UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Up As Fed Keeps Accommodative Stance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

US stocks end up as Fed keeps accommodative stance

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher Wednesday as the Federal Reserve again stressed that it would maintain its highly accommodative stance and keep interest rates at zero until the economy recovers.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,541.97, up 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent to 3,258.60 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.4 percent to 10,542.94.

Related Topics

Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

2 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.