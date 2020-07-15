UrduPoint.com
US Stocks End Up On Hopes For More Federal Stimulus, Dow +2.1%

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode Tuesday, shrugging off mixed results from large banks and gaining ground on hopes for more stimulus spending from Washington.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,643.53, up 2.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent to 3,197.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9 percent to 10,488.58.

