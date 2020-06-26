UrduPoint.com
US Stocks End Up, Recovering Some Of Rout's Losses

Fri 26th June 2020

US stocks end up, recovering some of rout's losses

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks ended solidly higher Friday, winning back some of the prior session's losses with banking shares jumping on the easing of regulations imposed after the 2008 crisis.

After a choppy session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,744.

71, up 1.2 percent or around 300 points after losing 700 points Wednesday.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 3,083.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to 10,017.00.

