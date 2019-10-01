UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Volatile Q3 On Positive Note

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:30 AM

US stocks end volatile Q3 on positive note

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks rose Monday on improved Chinese data and better sentiment on US-China trade talks, concluding a volatile third quarter on an upbeat note.

The closely-watched Caixin manufacturing index in China rose in September to 51.4 from 50.4, despite a bruising US-China trade war that has raised uncertainty over investment.

Analysts also cited comments from Trump administration officials that downplayed the likelihood of potential new US restrictions on Chinese investment. Stocks fell Friday following reports the White House was weighing a plan to delist Chinese companies from US stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 26,916.69, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 2,976.71, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 7,999.34.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished with modest gains for the quarter, while the Nasdaq edged lower.

Stocks were battered in August after the US and China announced new tariff measures against each other, but markets rebounded in September amid more conciliatory messages from both sides.

Investors are looking ahead to the resumption of talks between Beijing and Washington in October, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist of Prudential Financial.

The talks are "clearly a positive for the markets because the effect it has on the world economy is paramount going into the last quarter," Krosby said.

Among individual stocks, Apple jumped 2.4 percent after a note from JPMorgan Chase lifted its price target, arguing that the solid outlook for iPhone sales has been underestimated.

US economic indicators this week include the Institute for Supply Management's reports on manufacturing and services sector activity, as well as the September jobs report from the Department of Labor.

Related Topics

World China Washington White House Trump Beijing Price Quincy August September October Stocks Apple Market From Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

9 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

9 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

9 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

9 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

9 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.