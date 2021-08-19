US stocks fall again after late-session selloff

UrduPoint.com

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished solidly lower for a second straight session Thursday following Federal Reserve minutes that signaled a likely pullback on stimulus measures later this year.

The minutes showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations for a slowdown in the massive purchases of bonds and securities in the coming months.

The minutes were not surprising given recent commentary from Fed officials and initially provoked little movement in stocks, but equities fell sharply in the final hour of trading.

The Fed minutes are "just an excuse for the investors to take some money off the table," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.1 percent at 34,960.69.

The broad-based S&P 500 also fell 1.1 percent to 4,400.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.

9 percent to 14,525.91.

The pullback came after a disappointing US retail sales report prompted a similar pullback on Tuesday in a move seen partly as profit taking.

On Wednesday came the Fed minutes as well as mixed homebuilding data and solid earnings reports from retailers.

Housing projects started last month fell seven percent compared to June to an annual rate of just over 1.5 million units, seasonally adjusted, the Commerce Department said, a drop far greater than economists had expected.

However, building permits issued in the month rose 2.6 percent, breaking a string of declines and signaling more projects are in the pipeline.

Large retailers continued to report good earnings for the just-finished quarter. Home-improvement retailer Lowe's surged nearly 10 percent following its results, while Target lost 2.8 percent.

