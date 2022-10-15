UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Inflation Fears

Published October 15, 2022

U.S. stocks fall amid inflation fears

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :) -- U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as investors worried that persistent inflation would force the Federal Reserve to continue aggressive tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 403.89 points, or 1.34 percent, to 29,634.83. The S&P 500 fell 86.84 points, or 2.37 percent, to 3,583.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 327.76 points, or 3.08 percent, to 10,321.39.

All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer discretionary and energy down 3.88 percent and 3.71 percent, respectively, leading the losses.

The market weakness came after the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment results for October released on Friday showed an uptick in U.S. inflation expectations.

Consumer expectations for inflation over the next year rose to 5.1 percent from September's one-year low of 4.7 percent, while expectations for inflation over the next five years ticked up to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent last month, the survey found.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported that the country's consumer price index came in hotter than expected in September.

