U.S. stocks fall as Wall Street wraps up its worst year since 2008

NEW YORK, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks dipped on Friday to end a tumultuous year as market participants remain concerned about the economic and profitability landscape.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.55 points, or 0.22 percent, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500 sank 9.78 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,839.5. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 11.60 points, or 0.11 percent, to 10,466.48.

Ten of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with real estate and utilities down 1 percent and 0.

96 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy rose 0.76 percent, the lone gaining group.

Friday marked the final trading day of 2022, a brutal year for equities as aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening to curb inflation triggered worries about a potential U.S. recession.

All the three major benchmarks suffered their worst year since 2008. The Dow dropped 8.8 percent in 2022, while the S&P 500 tanked 19.4 percent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq slumped 33.1 percent.