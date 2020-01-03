US stocks finish 1st session of 2020 at records, Dow +1.2%

New York, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks ended at fresh records on Thursday, a buoyant start to the 2020 trading campaign that extended the late-2019 rally.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,871.11, up 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 3,258.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 9,092.19.

All three indices finished at all-time highs, the latest in a run of records as US-China trade tensions have eased and central banks have adopted accommodative monetary policy.