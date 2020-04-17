UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Finish Higher Despite Weak Economic Data

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

US stocks finish higher despite weak economic data

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished higher Thursday despite another round of bleak economic data as President Donald Trump vowed to press ahead with reopening the economy.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,533.40, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 2,799.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.7 percent to 8,532.36.

