UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Finish Losing Week On Positive Note

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:50 AM

US stocks finish losing week on positive note

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a lackluster week on a positive note Friday, rallying in a wave of bargain-hunting and cutting their losses for the week.

Major indices still were in the red for the week, but all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 advanced, led by technology, utilities and communications services.

The market is still operating with a "buy the dip mentality," said TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan. "It's the same trend seen most of the year, and this time it came despite worries about Fed policy, the Delta variant and a slowdown in China." The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 4,441.67, but down 0.6 percent for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7 percent to 35,120.08 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 14,714.66.

Friday's gains followed losses earlier in the week in the wake of a poor July retail sales report and the Federal Reserve's signal it likely will begin tapering stimulus this year.

Among individual companies, Tesla gained one percent after Chief Executive Elon Musk touted the electric car maker's artificial intelligence investments in a presentation Thursday night.

Shares in the company had taken a hit earlier in the week following news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had launched a probe of Tesla's Autopilot system following a series of crashes.

Ross Stores fell 2.7 percent on the company's outlook, which highlighted the impact of rising freight and supply chain costs. The company's tone was more downcast than other retailers.

Another retailer, Foot Locker, jumped 7.3 percent after reporting better-than-expected results.

jmb/cs

Related Topics

Technology Poor China Company Car Traffic Buy Same Elon Musk July Stocks Market All Tesla Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

28 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

28 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

29 minutes ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

29 minutes ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

29 minutes ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.