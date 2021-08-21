US stocks finish losing week on positive note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a lackluster week on a positive note Friday, rallying in a wave of bargain-hunting and cutting their losses for the week.

Major indices still were in the red for the week, but all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 advanced, led by technology, utilities and communications services.

The market is still operating with a "buy the dip mentality," said TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan. "It's the same trend seen most of the year, and this time it came despite worries about Fed policy, the Delta variant and a slowdown in China." The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 4,441.67, but down 0.6 percent for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7 percent to 35,120.08 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 14,714.66.

Friday's gains followed losses earlier in the week in the wake of a poor July retail sales report and the Federal Reserve's signal it likely will begin tapering stimulus this year.

Among individual companies, Tesla gained one percent after Chief Executive Elon Musk touted the electric car maker's artificial intelligence investments in a presentation Thursday night.

Shares in the company had taken a hit earlier in the week following news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had launched a probe of Tesla's Autopilot system following a series of crashes.

Ross Stores fell 2.7 percent on the company's outlook, which highlighted the impact of rising freight and supply chain costs. The company's tone was more downcast than other retailers.

Another retailer, Foot Locker, jumped 7.3 percent after reporting better-than-expected results.

jmb/cs