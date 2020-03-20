UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Finish Volatile Session Higher, Dow +1.0%

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

US stocks finish volatile session higher, Dow +1.0%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished higher Thursday following a volatile session as investors weighed massive government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to the sharp US economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.0 percent to 20,087.40, after swinging more than 1,200 points during the day.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 2,409.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 percent to 7,150.58, as large technology companies led the market.

