US stocks finish worst week, month since March amid virus fears

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street suffered its worst week and month since March on Friday with another losing session as markets gird for the US elections amid worries over rising coronavirus cases.

Major US equities indices were in the red the entire session as both Europe and the United States passed grim new milestones on Covid-19 and Belgium became the latest European country to tighten restrictions following announcements earlier in the week by France and Germany.

Although some US economic data has been stronger of late, including a record jump in third-quarter growth released Thursday, investors are concerned about new spikes in daily coronavirus cases that have begun to strain hospitals in some parts of the country.

The United States has seen a resurgence of its Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October, and has now charted more than nine million cases, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The jump in cases has clouded the growth outlook amid fears of more US restrictions, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, who noted that many companies did not offer profit forecasts in earnings releases the last couple of weeks.

"These companies can't really get their mind around demand to provide earnings forecast, so they're not offering it," he said.

And O'Hare noted that markets have been in "de-risking" mode all week, in part because some polls have shown key states tightening in the US presidential contest, raising the odds of a contested election.

Further denting the outlook has been the failure of Congress to enact another round of US stimulus.

By one measure, the market's latest pullback could mean trouble for US President Donald Trump.

The week's drop of 5.6 percent in the broad-based S&P 500 means that closely-watched indicator lost 0.6 percent from July 31 and October 31.

The S&P's performance in this period prior to an election historically has been an indicator of whether the incumbent party will retain control of the White House, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment analyst at CFRA Research.

The decline "implies, but does not guarantee" a victory by Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday, Stovall said.

The last time the indicator -- which rewards the incumbent's party when stocks rise during this period --- proved wrong was 1980, when President Jimmy Carter was defeated by Ronald Reagan despite a rise in stocks.