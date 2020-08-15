UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Flat As Data Points To Sluggish Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

US stocks flat as data points to sluggish recovery

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a positive week on a tepid note, ending little changed following mixed data on US retail sales and industrial production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up 0.1 percent at 27,931.02, concluding a winning week for the blue-chip index and the other two major US stock indices.

The broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat at 3,372.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 11,019.30.

Retail sales increased 1.2 percent last month compared to June, a more modest rise than economists had been expecting, held down by a decline in auto sales, according to government data.

Industrial production rose 3.0 percent in July, the third consecutive monthly increase but a slower gain than in June, the Federal Reserve said.

Despite the mediocre data and broad expectations that unemployment will remain at high levels for some time as the US struggles to contain the coronavirus, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq stand near all-time highs.

"The recovery in equity markets has been stunning, partly reflecting the huge amount of stimulus that has been unleashed," said a note in Oxford Economics.

"However, a further deterioration in the health situation or the absence of additional fiscal support are two key downside risks that are likely not fully discounted." The Oxford Economics note warned that Washington's failure to approve a new stimulus package "will minimize chances of a sustained economic rebound."President Donald Trump told reporters Friday he remains steadfast in opposing a spending package that would include help for ailing cities and states.

"They want $1 trillion to go to their friends doing a bad job running certain cities and states that are doing very badly," Trump said, adding that Democrats are to blame for the impasse.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Job Oxford June July Democrats Stocks Market Government Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

2 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

57 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

3 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

57 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.