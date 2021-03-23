UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain As Bond Yields Pull Back

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:00 AM

US stocks gain as bond yields pull back

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The tech-rich Nasdaq jumped Monday, leading major equity indices upward, as a retreat in US Treasury yields offset disappointing housing data.

Tech giants such as Facebook and Tesla advanced as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note pulled back from its highest level in more than a year. Fears over rising yields and higher inflation have weighed on tech stocks for much of the first quarter.

Analysts warned Monday's shift in yields may be fleeting.

"The yield rally has been relentless this year, but sometimes takes small breaks," said a note from JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 1.2 percent at 13,377.

51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3 percent to 32,731.20 while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 13,377.54.

Investors were cheered by positive US trials for AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

But on the downside, sales of existing homes in the United States fell 6.6 percent in February, a weaker-than-expected showing as tightening inventory pushed prices up and kept buyers away.

Among individual companies, Kansas City Southern shot up 10.8 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Canadian Pacific Railway in a deal valued at $29 billion that creates the first rail network linking Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Canadian Pacific dropped 5.8 percent.

Related Topics

Canada Facebook Kansas City United States Mexico February May Stocks Market From Tesla Dow Jones Billion Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

36 minutes ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

2 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

50 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.