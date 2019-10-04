UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain As Investors Eye More Fed Rate Hikes

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

US stocks gain as investors eye more Fed rate hikes

New York, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Following two straight days of routs on disappointing US economic data, Wall Street stocks pushed higher on Thursday as more weak data boosted expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rate cuts.

Stocks initially dove after the Institute for Supply Management said services sector activity in September fell to a three-year low. The report came on the heels of jobs and manufacturing data this week that exacerbated recession fears.

But stocks quickly shook off that gloom as markets bet the Fed would step in, analysts said.

Futures markets now overwhelmingly expect an interest rate cut later this month after being divided on that question earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 26,202.60, up 0.5 percent, after swinging more than 450 points during the session.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.8 percent to 2,910.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 7,872.26.

FTN Financial's Chris Low, who has called for aggressive action from the Fed, said the weak ISM data on the services sector confirmed "serious" economic headwinds.

"The Fed missed their September opportunity, but it is not necessarily too late to act forcefully in October," Low said. "Keep kicking the can with timid policy responses for too long, however, and there will be a recession." Among individual stocks, Tesla tumbled 4.2 percent after it released third-quarter auto deliveries that lagged analyst expectations and raised doubts about the company's prospects for meeting full-year targets.

PepsiCo rose three percent after it reported better third-quarter earnings than expected thanks in part to strong sales of Gatorade sports drinks.

Clorox dropped 1.5 percent as it slashed its profit and sales forecast, citing the hit from the strong Dollar.

Retailers were mostly higher as the National Retail Federation projected holiday sales would rise between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent this season due to solid employment trends and low gasoline prices.

Target, Best Buy and Nordstrom were among the companies that advanced.

Related Topics

Sports Dollar Company Buy September October Stocks Market From Best Tesla Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

3 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.