US stocks gain, concluding best quarter since 1998

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rallied for a second straight session Tuesday, concluding the best quarter for equities in more than two decades and shrugging off a resurgence in US coronavirus cases.

The S&P 500, the broadest of the three major indices, finished at 3,100.

29, up 1.5 percent for the day and around 20 percent for the quarter, the biggest gain since 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent to 25,812.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent to 10,058.77.