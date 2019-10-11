UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain On Trade Optimism

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

US stocks gain on trade optimism

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks finished with solid gains Thursday on hopes for progress in the US-China trade dispute after President Donald Trump announced he would meet with China's top trade envoy.

The market rallied following Trump's tweet announcing a planned meeting Friday with Vice Premier Liu He, raising hopes about prospects for high-level trade negotiations that resumed Thursday.

Stocks have gyrated this week in response to conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing, tumbling after the US announced new restrictions on Chinese companies over human rights abuses and rallying on reports emphasizing the possibility of a narrow agreement that averts further tariffs.

"As it has been the case all week, the trade talks with China dominated headlines this morning, and the President's tweets in the topic triggered the rally in stocks and global risk assets," said Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with an increase of 0.

6 percent to 26,496.67.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.6 percent to close at 2,938.13, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which ended at 7,950.78.

The talks come ahead of new tariffs scheduled to take effect next week and aim to resolve a trade war that has been going on for more than a year.

Elsewhere, US data showed that consumer inflation held steady in September, with lower energy costs offsetting upward pressures in prices for housing and medical care.

Among individual companies, Delta Air Lines shed 1.5 percent after it projected lower than expected fourth quarter profits. Earnings in the third quarter rose 13.1 percent to $1.5 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond surged 21.5 percent as it named Mark Tritton as its new chief executive. Tritton, chief merchandising officer at Target, joins the retailer as it faces pressure from activist investors due to slumping sales.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Beijing Progress Bath September Stocks Market All From Agreement Top Dow Jones Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

36 minutes ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

51 minutes ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

2 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

2 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.