U.S. stocks jump after encouraging CPI report

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday after new inflation data came in cooler than Wall Street expected and raised hopes that the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle may be nearing its end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.01 points, or 0.25 percent, to 34,347.43. The S&P 500 added 32.90 points, or 0.74 percent, to 4,472.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 158.26 points, or 1.15 percent, to 13,918.96.

Nine of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with communication services and utilities leading the gainers by rising 1.

51 percent and 1.47 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, health and industrials fell 0.28 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively.

U.S. stocks rose and bond yields fell after crucial June inflation report came out on Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.0 percent on a yearly basis in June, lower than market expectations of 3.1 percent, marking the lowest level since March 2021. On a monthly basis, the index increased 0.2 percent, also below market expectations of 0.3 percent.