UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Jump Despite Stalemate In Congress On Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

US stocks jump despite stalemate in Congress on relief

New York, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened the week on a positive note Monday, rising ahead of key US jobs data and shrugging off a congressional stalemate on new government relief measures.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 26,645.78.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.8 percent to 3,297.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 percent to 10,896.85.

A partisan fight in Washington has thrown into doubt the prospects for extending $600 per week supplemental unemployment benefits, a key element of economic support since March that has now expired.

But Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the aggressive actions from the Federal Reserve have helped offset worries about a weakening economy due to the coronavirus and other concerns.

"The stock market has remained quick to buy on weakness, and, in many cases buy on the momentum of a winning trade," O'Hare said.

This week's Calendar includes earnings from Disney, as well as the July employment report, which will provide a window into the extent that the US coronavirus resurgence of recent weeks has dragged down the economy.

Among individual companies, microsoft jumped 3.9 percent after announcing that Chief Executive Satya Nadella had talked with US President Donald Trump about acquiring video-sharing app TikTok, which Trump views as national security threat.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Buy March July Stocks Market From Government Dow Jones Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

28 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

28 minutes ago

‘Welcome to world’s exclusive nuclear club’: ..

28 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch vi ..

43 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.