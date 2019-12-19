UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Mostly Fall As FedEx Sinks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

US stocks mostly fall as FedEx sinks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks finished little changed Wednesday, essentially pausing after a run of records, while FedEx plunged on disappointing results.

Some analysts saw the weak FedEx results as having an outsized impact. The shipping company lost more than 10 percent as it missed analyst estimates and complained of the drag from "weak global economic conditions." "I am wondering if the news from FedEx has not caused investors to second guess expected growth in the global economy in the coming year, since transportation stocks tend to be leading indicators," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

All three major indices have set multiple new records, including on Tuesday, amid relief and optimism following an initial US-China trade agreement.

But only the Nasdaq managed to continue the rally, gaining 0.1 percent to 8,827,73 to finish at its fifth straight record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent to 28,239.28, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed less than 0.1 percent to 3,191.14.

Investors appeared unperturbed by an impending vote in the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump. The effort that lacks Republican support in the Senate where Trump's fate will be determined in a trial if the Democratic-controlled House approves the decision.

Among other companies, General Mills added 2.0 percent as it reported a 69 percent increase in second-quarter profits to $580.8 million and raised a key cash flow target for the full year.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Company Trump Stocks From Agreement Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 2.7 percent

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain Embassy recepti ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

9 hours ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

9 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

9 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.