US stocks open higher, on pace for weekly losses

Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks advanced early Friday as investors moved to conclude a lackluster week on a positive note amid worries over global growth and the latest Covid-19 trends.

Major indices are on pace for weekly losses following especially difficult sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of poor July retail sales report and the Federal Reserve signal it likely will begin tapering stimulus this year.

Petroleum-linked shares have had an ugly week as the diminished outlook for energy demand hits oil prices.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

3 percent at 35,007.02.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 4,424.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 14,628.66.

Among individual companies, Tesla jumped 2.0 percent after Chief Executive Elon Musk touted the electric car maker's artificial intelligence investments in a presentation Thursday nightShares in the electric carmaker had taken a hit earlier in the week following news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had launched a probe of Tesla's Autopilot system following a series of crashes.

