UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Lower On Renewed Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

US stocks open lower on renewed virus fears

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks fell in opening trading Monday following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China and increased case counts in some US states that raised doubts about the economic recovery.

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.7 percent at 24,926.57.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.2 percent to 2,975.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.6 percent to 9,437.49.

Related Topics

China Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

19 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

41 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

41 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.