US stocks open lower on UK Covid-19 spike despite US stimulus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened lower Monday as worries over a new highly-infectious strain of Covid-19 in Britain offset optimism from agreement on a long-delayed US stimulus bill.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent at 29,972.02.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.0 percent to 3,672.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 12,652.17.