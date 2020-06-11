UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Sharply Lower Amid Worries Over Economy, Virus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

US stocks open sharply lower amid worries over economy, virus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday after another spike in US jobless claims amid worries over rising coronavirus cases in some states that have reopened their economies.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,212.99, down 2.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.5 percent to 3,110.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.1 percent to 9,808.67.

The Nasdaq has closed at records the last three days following a major rally in US stocks since plunging in March, which some analysts believe has overestimated the likely economic rebound following coronavirus shutdowns.

Related Topics

March Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

2 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations to Resched ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.