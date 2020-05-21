UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Slightly Lower As Jobless Claims Remain High

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

US stocks open slightly lower as jobless claims remain high

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened slightly lower Thursday following another high US jobless claims report and amid rising US-China friction that has sharpened concerns about another trade war.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.

1 percent at 24,559.23.

The broad-based S&P 500 also slipped 0.1 percent to 2,969.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped less than 0.1 percent at 9,372.84.

