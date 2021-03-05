UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Plunge On Inflation Fears, Led By Tech Shares

Fri 05th March 2021

US stocks plunge on inflation fears, led by tech shares

New York, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Wall Street plunged into the red in afternoon trading Thursday, with tech shares suffering the biggest hit, after investors were disappointed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's response to inflation fears.

Around 1915 GMT, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped nearly 3.0 percent to 12,611.05.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.8 percent to 30,709.85, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 2.0 percent to 3,744.23.

