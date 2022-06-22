UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Rally After S&P 500's Worst Week In Over 2 Years

Published June 22, 2022

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday as the energy sector led the broad market higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.47 points, or 2.15 percent, to 30,530.25. The S&P 500 added 89.95 points, or 2.45 percent, to 3,764.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 270.95 points, or 2.51 percent, to 11,069.30.

All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with energy and consumer discretionary up 5.14 percent and 2.82 percent, respectively, leading the gains.

The rally followed a dreadful week on Wall Street as investors grew fearful that drastic rate hikes by the Federal Reserve may trigger a recession.

Last week, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the largest hike since 1994, as it races to fight inflation that is running at a multi-decade high. Meanwhile, it left the door open for a similar increase at its next meeting in July.

