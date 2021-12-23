UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rally Again After Good Consumer Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:30 AM

US stocks rally again after good consumer data

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks rose Wednesday for a second straight session, joining European bourses in a pre-holiday rally following strong US consumer data.

The Conference board's consumer confidence index jumped nearly four points to 115.8 in December compared to the prior month. Concerns about inflation and Covid-19 lessened, although the report warned of continued "headwinds" from those issues in early 2022.

Cases of Omicron, the latest Covid-19 variant, continued to soar, but market watchers are becoming more confident the health effects will be milder than with earlier strains.

"There's usually a big rally at the end of the year in stocks anyway," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

"This year, people are feeling better that Omicron won't be as bad as Delta." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent to 35,753.89.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.0 percent to 4,696.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 15,521.89.

Large tech companies had a good session, with Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet all winning more than one percent.

Pfizer rose 1.0 percent as the US food and Drug Administration authorized the company's Covid pill for high-risk people aged 12 and over, calling it an important milestone in the pandemic that will allow millions to access the treatment.

Related Topics

Google Company December Stocks Apple Market All From Dow Jones Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

41 minutes ago
 Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

8 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

8 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

8 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

9 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.