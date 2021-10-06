UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rebound As Tech Shares Gain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

US stocks rebound as tech shares gain

New York, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks rebounded Tuesday following the prior session's pullback as uncertainty over Washington politics and the upcoming earnings season stokes volatility.

Of the major indices, the biggest gainer was the tech-rich Nasdaq, which led the market lower on Monday.

Conflict in Congress has raised worries about a possible US debt default while President Joe Biden's agenda hangs in the balance.

Data showed the US services sector grew slightly more than expected in September, while PepsiCo's results also topped estimates. The strong earnings contrasted with some other recent results disappointments.

"We will see more of this in the next couple weeks," Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors predicted of the upcoming earnings season.

"We are going to get some pre-announcements and swing from everything is okay to everything is not okay for the next couple of weeks.

" The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 34,314.67, up 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 1.1 percent at 4,345.73, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3 percent to 14,433.83.

After tanking on Monday, large tech shares enjoyed a much better session, with Apple and Google parent Alphabet climbing above one percent while Netflix gained more than five percent.

Facebook also advanced, winning 2.1 percent even as whistleblower Frances Haugen blasted the company's conduct during a withering congressional hearing that bolstered talk of new regulation.

PepsiCo gained 0.6 percent as it lifted its full-year forecast following better-than-expected profits.

Petroleum-linked companies continued to rally on higher energy prices, with Marathon Oil and Devon Energy both jumping more than three percent.

Related Topics

Hearing Google Washington Company Oil Marathon September Congress Stocks Apple Market From Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

37 minutes ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

7 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

7 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039 ..

Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039;s Innovation Gallery after VP ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.