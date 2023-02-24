UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rebound From Midday Swoon As S&P 500 Snaps Losing Streak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 09:40 AM

US stocks rebound from midday swoon as S&P 500 snaps losing streak

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Wall Street stocks survived a midday swoon and finished higher Thursday following solid results from chip company Nvidia that boosted tech shares.

The advance snapped a four-day losing streak for the S&P 500 following a mixed day on global equity bourses and a rally in oil prices.

Equities have been under pressure due to anxiety that the Federal Reserve will prolong a period of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Thursday's pullback in New York came amid worries that "less discretionary spending is apt to translate to slower growth and further cuts to earnings estimates while the Fed looks intent on raising rates higher than expected for longer than expected," said Briefing.com.

"Buyers stepped in to buy the dip, though, and the main indices all finished the session with decent gains." All three major US indices advanced, led by the Nasdaq, which won 0.7 percent behind a 14 percent surge in Nvidia shares.

Traders are now fixating on a scenario in which the Fed undertakes quarter-point interest rate increases in March, May and possibly June, Oanda's Edward Moya said in a note.

But the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note edged lower after flirting with four percent.

Commerce Department data Thursday showed the US economy grew in the last quarter of 2022 at a rate of 2.7 percent, annualized, lower than the 2.9 percent increase originally reported.

The report comes ahead of Friday's reading on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is a key data point for the Fed.

In Europe, both Frankfurt and Paris stocks closed higher, but London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped.

London's loss came despite shares in Rolls-Royce soaring 23 percent after the maker of aircraft engines promised greater efficiency under its new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic.

Oil prices bounced higher after several days of sliding.

Related Topics

Europe Company Oil London Paris Frankfurt Buy Reading Price New York March May June Stocks All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

21 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

26 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

9 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

9 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

10 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.