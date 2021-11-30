UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rebound From Omicron-induced Plunge

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:20 AM

US stocks rebound from Omicron-induced plunge

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped Monday, winning back some of the prior session's losses on hopes that vaccines and therapeutics will limit the impact of the latest Covid-19 variant.

Major indices tumbled more than two percent Friday on worries the Omicron variant could derail the global economic recovery.

But investors appeared less concerned Monday as vaccine makers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson signaled they were already working on a potential formula targeted at the new strain.

"The consensus is that Friday, the market probably overdid" the losses, said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

"We have seen that new variant and new waves of Covid infection seem to have a diminishing economic impact because of the level of vaccinations and boosters.

" The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 35,135.94, up 0.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent to 4,655.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent to 15,782.83.

Markets are awaiting a trove of economic data this week, including readings on the manufacturing and services sector as well as the November jobs report.

Among individual companies, Twitter dropped 2.3 percent as co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive.

Twitter's chief technical officer Parag Agrawal will replace Dorsey in the top post, the company said, while the departing co-founder will remain a member of the board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.

Related Topics

Twitter Company November Stocks Market Post Top Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

6 minutes ago
 Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or aw ..

Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or award

6 hours ago
 Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA Wor ..

Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.