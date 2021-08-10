UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Retreat From Records Amid Covid-19 Worries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

US stocks retreat from records amid Covid-19 worries

New York, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Major US stock indices retreated from records Monday as investors weighed progress on US infrastructure legislation against concerns about the latest Covid-19 wave.

Markets greeted news that President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package cleared a key Senate procedural vote, setting the stage for the bill to pass the chamber on Tuesday.

Offsetting that positive news, however, was the latest surge in Covid-19, with the Delta variant leading to a spike in infections in states with low vaccination rates.

The latest Covid-19 trend weighed on travel-related stocks. Major US airlines dropped more than two percent, along with hotel chains such as Marriott International.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent to end the day at 35,101.

85, while he broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 4,432.35, after both closed at records on Friday.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to finish at 4,860.18.

Among individual companies, Moderna shot up 17.1 percent and Pfizer won 2.0 percent as more governments and employers impose vaccine requirements.

The Pentagon plans to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all members of the US military by mid-September, according to a memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Meanwhile, Tyson Foods jumped 8.7 percent as it projected higher than expected 2021 sales after reporting increased profits in the quarter ending July 3.

This week's Calendar includes an inflation read from the consumer price index on Wednesday, as well as earnings from Disney on Thursday.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Pentagon Hotel Progress Price Austin Chamber July Stocks All From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

2 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

2 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

2 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

2 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.