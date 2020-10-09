UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Rise Again Amid Conflicting Signs On Stimulus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

US stocks rise again amid conflicting signs on stimulus

New York, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose for a second straight session Thursday amid conflicting signs on the prospects for more US stimulus, as data showed joblessness staying stubbornly high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.4 percent to 28,425.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent to 3,446.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent to 11,420.98.

After stocks rallied Wednesday following President Donald Trump's about face on stimulus talks, equities gained again as Trump on Thursday put the odds of a deal as "really good." But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brushed aside narrowly-tailored legislation to support airlines, saying such measures were dead unless included in a broader bill, a prospect Republicans oppose.

The back-and-forth came as Labor Department data showed the level of new jobless benefit applications in the United States barely changed last week.

There were 840,000 new claims filed in the week ended October 3, a drop of 9,000 from the previous week's level, but around four times the level a year ago, according to the data.

Thursday's gains reflect the market's confidence that, at the end of the day, there will be stimulus, said TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan.

"The hope is that throughout the weekend or early next week, we can get something done," he said.

But Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the market is finding other reasons to push higher and doesn't see a stimulus as likely even if Pelosi strikes a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, given opposition in the Republican-controled Senate.

O'Hare said the market has become more confident the US election will not be contested following recent polls showing challenger Joe Biden with a widening lead.

Investors have also taken heart from Trump's improving health, believing his apparent recovery from Covid-19 after taking experimental drugs gives hopes that such therapeutics could be effective.

"The market is getting around the idea that (coronavirus) is treatable," he said. "The market is not living on the notion that it needs to get this stimulus now." Among individual companies, Eaton Vance shot up 48.1 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Morgan Stanley for about $7 billion in the Wall Street giant's second big deal of 2020 after a $13 billion purchase of E-Trade. Morgan Stanley added 0.6 percent.

IBM led the Dow, jumping 6.0 percent as it announced it would spin out its managed infrastructure business into a new public company, further positioning IBM in cloud computing and artificial intelligence under new chief executive Arvind Krishna.

But fellow Dow member Amgen plunged 6.8 percent after releasing disappointing clinical results of an experimental heart drug.

Related Topics

Election Dead Senate Business Drugs Company Trump Stanley Nancy Lead United States October Stocks 2020 Market From Dow Jones Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

3 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

3 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

2 hours ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.