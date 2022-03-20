NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks advanced on Sunday as investors continued to gauge the Federal Reserve's latest announcement on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, or 0.80 percent, to 34,754.93. The S&P 500 increased 51.45 points, or 1.17 percent, to 4,463.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied 279.06 points, or 2.05 percent, to 13,893.84.

Ten of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with technology and consumer discretionary up 2.19 percent and 2.18 percent, respectively, leading the gainers. Utilities slipped 0.9 percent, the lone declining group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded higher with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018 as it seeks to tame the highest U.S. inflation in four decades.