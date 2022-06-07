UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Rise Modestly Amid Jump In Bond Yields

Published June 07, 2022

NEW YORK,June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on Monday as investors tried to navigate a momentum in bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or 0.05 percent, to 32,915.78, after climbing more than 300 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 added 12.89 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish at 4,121.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 48.64 points, or 0.40 percent, to 12,061.37.

Nine of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with consumer discretionary and communication services up 1.

03 percent and 0.98 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest. Real estate slipped 0.29 percent, the worst-performing group.

Wall Street's three major averages gave up most of their gains in late trading as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields presented a headwind to risk sentiment.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury surged to 3.04 percent on Monday afternoon, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury note also advanced.

