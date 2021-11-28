UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks See Heavy Losses On Concern Over New COVID-19 Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

U.S. stocks see heavy losses on concern over new COVID-19 variant

NEW YORK, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:U.S. stocks plunged on Sunday due to widespread concern over a new variant of COVID-19 detected in South Africa.

The White House said travel restrictions would be implemented next Monday between the United States and eight African countries because of the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant.

"As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 905.

04 points, or 2.53 percent, to 34,899.34. The S&P 500 fell 106.84 points, or 2.27 percent, to 4,594.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 353.57 points, or 2.23 percent, to 15,491.66.

The Dow shed as much as over 1,000 points in the shortened session, which ended early at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time as part of the arrangement during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, shot up 54.04 percent closing at 28.62 points on Friday.

Related Topics

White House South Africa United States Stocks Sunday Market From Best Dow Jones P

Recent Stories

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

30 minutes ago
 Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 ..

Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

30 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

1 hour ago
 UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

2 hours ago
 Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.